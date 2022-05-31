*Warning: the following post contains spoilers for season 4 of Stranger Things.*

Have you binge-watched Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 4? Us, too! Of course, with all the twists and turns in Hawkins, Indiana, you may still have some questions, including the history behind Number One. To learn everything about 001, including details on the actor, keep reading!

Who plays 001 on Stranger Things?

Dr. Martin Brenner, played by actor Matthew Modine, conducted experiments on a number of children at Hawkins Lab. Henry Creel was the first, which is why Dr. Brenner gave him the “001” on his wrist.

Henry Creel is portrayed by actor Jamie Campbell Bower. You may also recognize Jamie from his roles in The Twilight Saga, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. Actor Raphael Luce played Henry as a child during flashback scenes.

During season 4 of Stranger Things, Henry was also referred to by the alias Peter Ballard. Peter worked as an orderly for the children’s lab and was implanted with a device called a Soteria to suppress his powers. As a child and into adulthood, Henry exhibited the ability to control people’s minds and powers of telekinesis.

The connection between Number One and Vecna explained:

In short: Number One is Vecna.

While Peter Ballard was an orderly at the Hawkins Lab, he befriended Eleven, played by actress Millie Bobby Brown.

However, Peter’s intention for getting close to Eleven was actually to combine their powers to eliminate the human race. After Eleven declined, he turned against her. As a result, Peter/Henry was banished to The Upside Down, where he would remain until he transformed into a creature called Vecna.

Vecna ultimately becomes the main antagonist in season 4 of Stranger Things. Like Henry in his human form, Vecna possesses the abilities of mind control and telekinesis. His victims include his mother, Alice Creel, and sister Virginia Creel, Dr. Ellis, Two, Eighteen, Chrissy Cunningham, Fred Benson and Patrick McKinney.

His survivors, to date, are his father, Victor Creel, Eleven, Max Mayfield, and possibly Nancy Wheeler.

Volume 2 of season 4 of Stranger Things will be available to stream on Netflix on July 1.

