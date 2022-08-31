Talk about a height difference! Some of Hollywood’s most iconic couples have since split, but photos of them will last forever.

While Tom Holland and Zendaya keep their love low-key, the Spider-Man: Homecoming stars are still going strong. By now, it’s no secret that the Euphoria actress has a few inches on her costar and boyfriend. The couple has even spoken publicly about fans’ fascination with their height difference.

“He says when we first met, it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug. But I don’t remember that. I thought it was cool,” the HBO star recalled to Variety in August 2017. “I was worried because he’s so much shorter than me. I was like, ‘Damn it! It’s going to be weird because I’m super tall.’ But then, we ended up doing the audition sitting. So, that was good.”

Now, there’s no weirdness between them when it comes to their height.

“This is normal, too,” Zendaya said of her and Tom while chatting with SiriusXM in December 2021. “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”

Tom is reportedly 5-foot-8 while Zendaya is 5-foot-10, unless she’s wearing heels.

“[She’s] not that much taller,” Tom said during the same SiriusXM interview. “Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.’”

They make it work! And so do Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones actress is a bit taller than her singing counterpart. While Sophie is reportedly 5-foot-9, her husband is said to be 5-foot-7.

While these couples are still together, some stars who had major height differences are broken up. Jacob Elordi, for example, was way taller than ex-girlfriend Joey King. The Australian actor is way over 6-foot tall and his Kissing Booth costar reportedly stands at 5-foot-3. Jacob appears to have been more than a foot taller than his former flame!

Those aren’t the only examples! Scroll through our gallery to see which celebrity couples had major height differences.

