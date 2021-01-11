This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 13 years since the TV show Drake & Josh came to is bittersweet end. The Nickelodeon series aired its first episode on January 11, 2004 and after three years on the air, premiered its final episode on September 16, 2007. It’s safe to say that fans are pretty shook over how fast time has flown by. It feels like just yesterday viewers were watching Drake Bell, Josh Peck, Nancy Sullivan, Jonathan Goldstein and Miranda Cosgrove on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the four seasons that the show aired. Yep, stars like Lucy Hale, Dianna Agron, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Roberts, Dylan Minnette, Alyson Stoner, Nathan Kress and more made appearances on the show long before they were famous! Wow, who knew?

They're not the only ones…

