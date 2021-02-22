It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is tall. The songstress comes in at 5’10”, often towering over other singers and various celebrities.

“I didn’t like being tall when I would walk up to a group of girls, and they were all a head shorter than me,” the “Love Story” musician told Girls’ Life in 2008. “When I can put on a pair of four-inch heels and walk into a room and be taller than everybody else, now I look at it as a good thing.”

When it comes to her guys, Taylor told the magazine that she doesn’t have “any height limits.” She explained, “Like, if a guy is shorter than me, that’s cool, if he sweeps me off my feet, you know? If a guy’s taller than me, that is cool too.”

As fans know, over the years, she’s dated both guys taller and shorter than her! Aside from her significant others, a lot of Taylor’s famous friends are way shorter than her too. Scroll through our gallery to see photos of the blonde beauty standing way taller than fellow stars.

