When it premiered on October 17, 1993, Halloweentown immediately became a fan-favorite Disney Channel Original Movie. Starring Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown, Judith Hoag, Joey Zimmerman, Phillip Van Dyke, Emily Roeske and Robin Thomas, the original flick spawned three sequels, which added Daniel Kountz and Finn Wittrock to the cast list.

Recently, Kimberly decided to revisit her Halloweentown roots and bring back her character one more time. The actress uploaded a TikTok video on October 17 and revealed that her witchy outfit still fits all these years later!

The iconic film followed a girl named Marnie Piper who found out that she was a witch after her Grandma Aggie came for a visit on Halloween night. With the discovery of her powers, Marnie and her family open the portal to a magical world called Halloweentown filled with ghosts, goblins, ghouls and, of course, witches.

To celebrate the DCOM’s 22nd anniversary, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and bring the magic of Halloweentown back to life with some seriously shocking behind-the-scenes secrets about the film series. Scroll through our gallery to uncover them all!

