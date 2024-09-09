It’s officially “fa la la la” season! The weather’s getting cooler, trees are dying (but beautifully) and coffee shops have reintroduced pumpkin spice into our lives. So, what TV shows have the perfect aesthetic to go along with these immaculate fall vibes? We broke down our unofficial list of the best shows to watch during the autumn season below. Keep reading for a complete guide!

First, we must begin with the most obvious — and the inspiration behind this article: the one and only, Gilmore Girls.

Even though it’s been over 20 years since the show originally premiered, Gilmore Girls still manages to pull viewers into its world of small-town drama and mother-daughter bonding. The show followed iconic and coffee-obsessed mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, respectively, and aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. Years after wrapping up the show, the cast returned to Stars Hollow for the four-part Netflix revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016!

Not only did the show have immaculate vibes, but it also had some very cute faces, which is always a plus. From Jared Padalecki as Rory’s very cute high school sweetheart Dean, to the local bad boy Milo Ventimiglia as Jess and Matt Czuchry as the ever-charming Logan, it was extremely hard to choose which BF to root for Rory.

The heartwarming series also starred actors Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Keiko Agena, and Liza Weil, who all went on to have some pretty major acting careers after the iconic series came to an end.

Whether Gilmore Girls will continue its legacy (creator Amy Sherman-Palladino often teases another reboot), the nostalgic, 2000s TV show is full of fall foliage, coffee, pumpkins, coffee, Luke’s diner, coffee, and oh, did we mention coffee?

If you’re already over and done with your yearly Gilmore Girls rewatch, then look no further than the below TV shows. Scroll through our gallery to uncover the best autumnal TV shows that will make you want to cozy up under a blanket with a PSL.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.