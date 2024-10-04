With Hollywood’s current obsession of rebooting beloved TV shows and movies, there are some shows that we think should be on the agenda.

While Disney Channel is especially guilty of this (Girl Meets World, Raven’s Home, etc.), there are some classic teen shows that deserve a revival that is not on the children’s network! From Gilmore Girls to One Tree Hill, J-14 made an entire list of shows that may actually work really well with a reboot. Keep reading for shows that we think deserve a revival:

ICYMI, One Tree Hill aired on The CW from 2003 to 2012. Throughout the show’s nine seasons, tons of main cast members came and went as their star power grew. Some of the more notable stars included Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz. Actors Tyler Hilton, Jana Kramer, Danneel Harris Ackles and Austin Nichols, among others, also appeared on the show while it was on the air.

When it started, the series followed the story of two half-brothers, Nathan (James) and Lucas Scott (Chad), as they coexisted in the same world. As the show continued and the actors got older, their characters graduated high school and One Tree Hill followed them through adulthood. Once the series officially came to an end, questions of if and when the show would be rebooted started to arise.

In January 2024, Sophie gave some more ideas for a One Tree Hill reboot, revealing she’d love to see a “feminist” take on The CW classic.

“What I will say is I think for a long time our answer on that was a firm no, we were really ready to put it to bed,” she told E! News. “Then with the girls and I deciding that that was our show and we deserve to reclaim it, now we’re like, ‘Well, what might a feminist reclamation of our show look like?’”

While nothing has officially been confirmed, Hollywood may actually be listening to the cast’s pleas for more OTH, as it was reported in August 2024 that Netflix was developing a sequel, with Hilarie and Sophia set to executive produce and star in it, along with fellow show alum Danneel Ackles!

“It’s very, very early in the process, and so we can’t say that it’s happening because it is in development,” Hilarie told E! News a month later. OK, one reboot down, nine more to go! Scroll through our gallery below to uncover all of the shows that are worth a reboot (or two):

