There’s magic in the air for the Jonas Brothers! During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the three-piece boyband came face to face with Aidan McCann. For those who don’t know, Aidan is a 10-year-old magician from Ireland who not only killed the musicians with his cuteness, but wowed them with his masterful card tricks too.

To kick off the first episode of his brand new YouTube series “Aidan’s Magical Corner,” the young trickster dazzled the JoBros with an amazing card trick. Aidan pulled out a deck of cards that was cut in two halves and made two of the brothers each pick a random card. With a flick of his wrist, the magician revealed that they had both chosen the same card. No matter how much they asked, Aidan wouldn’t reveal his secrets!

For his second trick, Aidan totally read Kevin‘s mind. Yep, that’s right, he knew exactly whose birthday the singer was going to think of AND he knew exactly which card he was going to pick from the deck. How did viewers know that Aidan didn’t cheat? Well, it turned out he wrote down his prediction for Kevin’s trick beforehand, sealed it in an envelope and opened it once the trick was over! We’re still wondering how Aidan pulled that one off, TBH!

As fans know, this came just a few weeks after the brothers’ revealed that their brand new album was coming soon. While on The Tonight Show, they shared that another record is “coming.”

“We figured, why slow down,” they said before explaining that just after the release of their 2019 album Happiness Begins, the siblings got right back into the studio.

“Literally two or three weeks later we were with a bunch of our songwriting friends, we went somewhere to record to write and came out with a record pretty much done,” they dished, adding that the group has been “putting the finishing touches” on the new batch of songs. OMG, we can’t wait!

