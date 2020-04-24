Since the coronavirus pandemic first started, celebs, just like us, have been staying inside their houses and practicing self-isolation. Many have been keeping fans updated with their daily activities via social media. But you won’t believe how many stars look completely different since the quarantine started!

For those who missed it, over 2,750,000 people have contracted the virus so far, resulting in more than 190,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

Stars like Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Noah Centineo, Lili Reinhart, Liam Payne, Kylie Jenner and more have all urged fans to stay safe and not go outside in order to stop the spread of the virus. They’ve also posted some pics and videos to social media showing off brand new looks. From drastic hair transformations to no makeup days and everything in between, we decided to round up 20 stars who look totally different since the coronavirus quarantine started. Scroll through our gallery to check out the biggest names who made the list.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.