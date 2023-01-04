OK, cuties! These celebrity couples couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they were caught kissing in public.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello might have broken up, but they’ll still go down in history as one of the most iconic pairs in music. Throughout their time together, the “In My Blood” and “Havana” singers were caught packing on the PDA while performing on stage, hitting the beach and even posting Instagram selfies.

“Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else,” Camila told Elle in a September 2019 interview about her relationship. “As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.”

She and Shawn went public with their long-awaited romance in July 2019. They were together for more than two years before announcing their split in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the musicians shared in a joint Instagram Stories statement. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Their relationship may be over, but their kissing photos live on forever!

Those two might have split, but some couples who are still going strong are all about packing on the PDA while out and about. Of course, we’re talking about Addison Rae and Omer Fedi.

The TikTok star and musical prodigy are pretty private about their relationship, but they’re constantly spotted on sweet dates in Los Angeles in which they’re sharing some pretty romantic smooches. Addison and Omer sparked relationship rumors in July 2021 and went public the following month. Since then, they’ve shared rare glimpses into their relationship via social media but stayed quit about the details of their love.

Scroll through our gallery to see which other celebrity couples have been caught packing on the PDA in public.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.