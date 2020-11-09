The annual J-14 Teen Icon Awards are finally here! The star-studded event will honor this years biggest stars, movies, TV shows, music, influencers, TikTok stars, YouTubers and more. Want to know the best part? You, the readers of J-14, are able to choose who takes home an award this year. Now that the nominees have all been collected, we’re proud to share the official nominees based on the readers’ feedback.

Voting is now live and will remain open through Monday, November 23, so be sure to cast your vote! From Harry Styles to Addison Rae and even the Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, David Dobrik, Zendaya, Lady Gaga and more are among those nominated this year. All winners will be announced in J-14‘s March 2021 issue, which hits stands January 1, 2021 — Happy New Year! Check out the full list of categories below, and make sure to vote for your favorites!

Loading…

