Mark your calendars, because the 2020 People’s Choice Awards are coming to TV on November 15!

Celebrating the most popular celebrities, TV shows and movies in pop culture, the awards show is voted by the people for the people and so many major stars, series and flicks are nominated this year! From Outer Banks to Riverdale and even Addison Rae and JoJo Siwa, so many notable names are up for awards and you have the ability to vote for your favorites until October 23!

“Soooo blessed and thankful to be nominated for social celebrity! Thank you all for making all of my wildest dreams come true!” TikTok star Addison wrote on Twitter after the nominations were announced. Actor Chase Stokes also reacted to Outer Banks‘ five nominations on Instagram, saying, “Thank you guys for watching the show and spending your quarantine with us. Thank you for voting for all of us and our crazy, little TV show. I don’t know, this is so bizarre to me. A year ago I had negative $36 in my bank account. So to think that now we’re getting nominated for People’s Choice Awards, it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Who else is up for awards? Well, on October 1, E! announced the full list of star-studded nominees, how fans can vote and, most importantly, how to watch the show next month. Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, including how to vote and a list of nominees. 

 

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.