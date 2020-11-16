The 2020 People’s Choice Awards was definitely a night to remember! Between the star-studded guest list and the show-stopping performances, Hollywood’s biggest stars took the stage on Sunday, November 16, and accepted their awards. Hosted by Demi Lovato, the show was completely live with all the winners accepting their awards socially distant from each other.

Aside from taking the stage after winning the Comedy Movie Star of 2020, Joey King spilled some major tea about The Kissing Booth 3. Justin Bieber — who racked up the most nominations across seven categories — was also in attendance and sang both of his most recent hits “Lonely” and “Holy.” The dynamic sister duo of Chloe x Halle also slayed their performance of “Ungodly Hour.” While accepting the Icon Award, Jennifer Lopez was brought to tears after her famous friends and kids talked about her being a role model for this generation.

Some of your favorite stars may not have made it to the actual ceremony, but some pretty major celebs still slayed the red carpet, including Bebe Rexha, Addison Rae and more. Scroll through our gallery for a look at all the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

