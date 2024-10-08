If last year’s Halloween was all about Barbie, we think 2024 is the year for the pop star girlies! With the spooky holiday around the corner, we thought we’d make a list of celebrities to dress up as this year.

So many amazing music came out in 2024 — and specifically by women! From Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter‘s meteoric rise to fame to Taylor Swift‘s continuous record-breaking Eras Tour and Charli XCX‘s Brat Girl Summer, there’s so much to work with if you want to dress up as a female pop singer.

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover which celeb you should dress up for Halloween!

1. Sabrina Carpenter

The Short n’ Sweet artist had quite the 2024, with hits like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” dominating the music charts. Now with her world tour underway, there’s so many outfits to choose from for a potential Halloween moment! Just make sure you have a blonde wig on hand.

2. Chappell Roan

Chappell is the name on everybody’s lips these days, with the pop star skyrocketing to fame in 2024, after ten long years in the music biz. Known for her impressive vocals and insanely amazing stage costumes, there’s so many outfits to choose from! However, we’re privy to her NPR Tiny Desk concert look.

3. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia is in the middle of her GUTS world tour, and her stage costumes are equally grungy and cute — our modern Avril Lavigne, if you will. The one above, specifically, would be a great Halloween moment — all you need is some rhinestone shorts, cute tights and a shirt that says “just a girl.”

4. Taylor Swift

Taylor is always a classic Halloween costume every year, as she has so many eras to choose from! Whether you’re going for Reputation Taylor or evermore Taylor, you can’t go wrong with a red lip!

5. Charli XCX

Charli’s 2024 hit album brat created a cultural phenomenon called brat girl summer, and we think Halloween would be a great way reign in brat girl fall — or “brautumn.” All you need is a shirt that says “brat” and some huge black sunglasses.

6. Addison Rae

Addison Rae’s song “Diet Pepsi” is one of the best pop hits of 2024, and her unique 2010’s aesthetic would be super fun to replicate. We’re thinking low rise shorts, high heels and wearing some sort of bedazzled bra or corset would do — but make sure you’re holding on to a Diet Pepsi all night!

7. Billie Eilish

Billie is another celebrity that has such a cool aesthetic very unique to her. Whether you want to wear a wig with one of her dyed hair moments, just make sure your outfit is as oversized as possible!

8. Ariana Grande

While Ariana has changed up her fashion and hair over the years, her early pop star days included that iconic ponytail and a lot of large high heels — which is always a great Halloween option. Or, you can always go as Glinda the Good Witch from her upcoming role in Wicked!

9. JoJo Siwa

JoJo debuted her “bad girl” persona with her single “Karma” this year, and her new look definitely had the internet talking. This one might be difficult to replicate, but painting black stars on your face might get the job done.

