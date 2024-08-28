Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, oh my! The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards is on Wednesday, September 11, and the performance lineup is stacked, to say the least. Keep reading for a complete list of performers.

Social media is already abuzz with reactions to the trio of performers that is Sabrina, Shawn and Camila, thanks to recent rumors that the two were involved in a bit of a love triangle.

“The VMAs really got Camila, Sabrina, AND Shawn performing… lord this is gonna be one interesting night,” one user shared on X. Another chimed in with, “Sabrina, Camila & Shawn all performing at the VMAs is crazy LMAO.” A third user couldn’t resist adding, “Camila, Sabrina & Shawn? The VMAs messy as hell.”

Another singer that fans are very excited to see hit the VMAs stage is Chappell Roan!

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer, a.k.a. your favorite artist’s favorite artist, will be making her VMAs stage debut. ICYMI, Chappell has become pop music’s biggest thing this year — selling out shows, culminating huge audience turnouts at popular festivals such as Coachella, Boston Calling and Gov Ball.

The “HOT TO GO!” songstress began building her music career a decade ago before she propelled into superstardom. During an Interview profile from August 2024, the Missouri native spoke about her sudden rise to fame.

“I don’t know anyone who’s going through this, personally. The biggest thing has been getting recognized, and just feeling not myself. And touring, it’s all-consuming. I’ve never given a f–k about the charts or being on the radio, but it’s so crazy how industry people are taking me more seriously than before. I’m like, ‘I’ve been doing this the whole time, bitch.'”

She continued, “Like, my career doesn’t mean anything more now that I have a charting album and song. If anything, I’m just like, ‘F–k you guys for not seeing what actually matters.’ A chart is so fleeting. Everyone leaves the charts. I’m just like, ‘This is giving valedictorian.'”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the artists performers taking the stage at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

