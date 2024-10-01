It’s that time: the weather is getting cooler, the leaves are changing color and you’ve just searched unique Halloween costumes on Google. Whether you’re wondering what to wear with your significant other or if you want to match with one of your besties — we curated a list of some unique Halloween couples costumes specific to this year!

Keep reading for a list of the most unique couples costumes for Halloween 2024:

1. Lisa Frankenstein and The Creature

One couple costume that we seriously hope to see this year is Lisa Frankenstein and “The Creature.” Premiering in February 2024, Lisa Frankenstein starred Kathryn Newton as a kooky high schooler named Lisa Swallows in the 1980s and Cole Sprouse as her resurrected “Creature.” Directed by Jennifer’s Body creator Diablo Cody, the movie has already become a fan-favorite for horror and rom-com lovers alike.

Imagine dressing up in Lisa’s over-the-top ’80s clothing, hauling around an axe while you or your partner gets to wear clothing from the 1800’s and channel their inner zombie-fied Cole Sprouse. Fun, right?

On top of that, you can also get creative and have friends play other characters from the Diablo Cody universe — like Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body. Perfect for any girlie third wheel!

2. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

OK, you knew this one was coming. A pretty popular couples’ costume from 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make for very easy Halloween costumes. While last year had couples dressed in Kansas City Chiefs regalia and random musical eras of Taylor (we’re privy to 1989), we think it could be cute to dress up as their PDA-filled appearance at the US Open this year.

Hear us out — a fun, flirty red checkered dress and red lip for whoever wants to be Taylor, and then a Gucci-adorned outfit (doesn’t have to be real) for Travis, complete with his classic bucket hat. Singing to “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by The Darkness is also a must.

Or, you and your partner can also always do a gender-swap of the costume, which is always fun!

But don’t worry, there’s more Halloween ideas where that came from! Scroll through our gallery below for the best 2024 Halloween couples costumes:

