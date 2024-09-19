Lisa! Cher! The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is making its big return for the first time in six years, and have a pretty impressive performer’s list set to hit the runway. So, whose walking and whose performing?

Keep reading for everything we know about the VS show’s 2024 comeback.

When Is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show takes place on October 15, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York, marking its grand return after a six-year hiatus.

Who Is Performing at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

For the first time ever, the show will feature an all-women artist lineup! BLACKPINK’s LISA will be hitting the stage, alongside South African singer Tyla and Cher, who will be headlining the show.

“The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is such an iconic night in fashion and I’m so excited to be part of its return with so many incredible and powerful women being part of the show! It’s going to be a great night,” LISA said in a press statement following the news on September 19.

What Makes This Victoria’s Secret Show Different?

ICYMI, the show was canceled in 2019 following backlash against the brand’s lack of inclusivity and diversity, as well as its depiction of unrealistic beauty standards.

In 2023, the bra and lingerie company tried out a “new version” of the program with Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ’23, a one-time Prime Video special featuring footage of Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more modeling in different cities around the world.

This time around, the brand says it has “read the comments and heard you”—implying the program will correct its past mistakes and set a fresh (but still glittery) precedent.

About the timing: Victoria’s Secret’s comeback efforts have gained some traction in recent months. Gen Z stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Renée Rapp have donned custom and archival Victoria’s Secret pieces for their standout performances. On the business front, the brand is seeing stronger-than-anticipated sales at the beginning of 2024.

Who’s Modeling?

So far, Victoria’s Secret has revealed that top models including Gigi Hadid and Tyra Banks are returning to the runway. However, a final lineup of the models has yet to be revealed.

