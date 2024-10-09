The 2025 Grammys are around the corner, and there are sure to be so many exciting moments from music’s biggest night.

Keep reading for everything we know about the award show, so far:

When are the 2025 Grammys?

The Grammys will take place Sunday, Feb. 2, live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Who’s nominated?

Nominations have yet to be announced, however, artists are currently submitting their work for consideration. As 2024 was a pretty huge year for female pop stars, we can hopefully expect to see women dominating the nomination list.

Some artists that could be considered include Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, all of whom who have already submitted their past year’s work for Grammys nominations.

One singer, however, will not be nominated for any Grammys this upcoming year — and that’s by choice. Zach Bryan, who has previously spoken about his disdain towards award shows, has chosen to not submit any of his past year’s work for consideration, which includes his July 4 album, The Great American Bar Scene.

A source told Variety in October 2024, that Zach “does not feel comfortable with awards shows making music competitive.”

In 2022, when the country singer didn’t receive any nominations at the Country Music Awards, his fans were pretty upset over the snub — but he wasn’t having any of it.

He responded on X, saying, “Guys I don’t and will never want to be considered at the CMA’s [sic]. My pride is fine and I appreciate all the love and support and I say it with every ounce of respect to other country artists. Establishments will always be weird.”

Who’s hosting?

It’s unclear whose hosting music’s biggest night in 2025 as of yet. Last year’s host was comedian and The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

Are there any changes this year?

The Grammys announced several changes to the upcoming award show, with several categories being renamed.

For example, the Best Remixed Recording Category has been moved from the Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement Field into the Pop & Dance/Electronic Field. The Category formerly known as Best Pop Dance Recording has been renamed Best Dance Pop Recording and the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Category was renamed to Best Dance/Electronic Album.

