This may be hard to believe, but throughout the years, a lot of musicians have included some seriously shady lyrics in their songs. Yep, whether it was a dig at their ex after a breakup or a diss towards another celebrity that they were feuding with, some of the best artists have called out other stars using their music.

Following the release of her single “Positions” on October 23, 2020, fans were convinced that Ariana Grande shaded her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in the lyrics. During one line, she sings, “Heaven sent you to me. I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.” Fans have taken to social media and speculated that this may be a dig at her former fling.

“WAIT DID Y’ALL CATCH THAT?? I’m just hoping I don’t re-PETE history maybe … I’m leaping,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “Ariana really said I’m just hoping I dont re(pete) history.”

A third claimed, “OMG y’all she said, ‘I’m just hoping I don’t re-PETE history’ and took a break in between re PETE.”

Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history pic.twitter.com/6KcpUjjYah — m (@muhadkins) October 23, 2020

The SNL star and songstress first started dating in May 2018. After a few weeks together, they announced they were engaged. Their whirlwind romance lasted only five months and the couple officially broke off their engagement in October 2018. While appearing on an episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones in March 2020, Pete revealed that he credits his success to his relationship with Ariana.

“It’s really annoying ‘cause, like, I live in Staten Island and [the paparazzi] come there now — ‘cause, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff,” he said. “So, she, like — it’s all her fault. It is. She sent the wolves. She made me — created me, whatever they say.”

As fans know, Ariana isn’t the only one hiding messages in her songs. It’s no secret that Taylor Swift likes to include hidden messages in her songs, and some of them have happened to be about the people in her life. Fans have spent hours decoding the lyrics, and it turned out that she seemingly shaded the likes of Kanye West, Katy Perry and John Mayer over the years.

But that’s not all! Famous exes Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have also seemingly written songs about each other. And there’s a lot more where that came from. Wondering which other artists have released diss tracks about another celebrity over the years? Well, we rounded up some of the most shady tunes just for you! Scroll through our gallery and check out all the musicians who have thrown some major shade at other Hollywood stars in their songs.

