Whenever there’s a kiss in a TV show or a movie, it usually looks romantic, adorable and pretty close to perfect, right? Well guys, it turns out, it’s not always as good as it looks behind-the-scenes. Sometimes, in fact, there are some pretty awkward and hilarious stories behind the smooches!

Take Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron, for example. The High School Musical costars had to kiss when they both appeared in an episode of Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and according to the actress, it wasn’t ideal.

“I had to kiss Zac on The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, and it’s the worst because I’m so close to him and he’s like my brother. At the time, he was used to acting on Warner Bros, which is The CW, and we were on Disney Channel, and he tried kissing me with his tongue, and I was like, ‘Get away from me!’ I closed my mouth so fast,” she revealed. “I was like, ‘This is Disney Channel! We don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!’ It’s just weird when you’re so close to somebody. We had already done [High School Musical], I had known him for years before. That is why it was the worst. We are just too close.”

Yikes! And the actress isn’t the only one to have an embarrassing story behind an on-screen kiss. Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, Penn Badgley and Blake Lively, Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner and a ton more have all also spilled on their bad on-screen smooches, and we cannot stop laughing.

