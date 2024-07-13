Knock, knock! Who’s there? It’s the hairstyle of the summer — bobs! That’s right, we know you have short haircuts saved on your TikTok saved folder and Pinterest board, and we’re here to tell you that this is your sign to get the big chop.

But don’t get it twisted, there’s more to a bob than just taking some house scissors and cutting it short (we’ve all been there). To stop you from disaster, we’ve broken down some of the best styles that you can show your hairdresser, so you won’t be crying in front of your bathroom mirror!

Keep scrolling to see all of the potential bob styles for you.

We know that you’ve fallen victim to the popular chop trend on TikTok … which is okay! But we don’t want you to make any hasty decisions, so let’s talk this through.

First off, there’s a laundry list of different types of bobs depending on your hair texture. What’s great about a this style is that it’s completely customizable and can work on most hair types and face shapes, phew!

With that being said, what is the definition of a bob? Since there are so many types, it’s hard to narrow down one clear sentence. However, a bob is generally a “short hairstyle cut at the neckline, typically going along the jawline,” according to hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott, per Glamour.

Some even group in shoulder-length lobs and long bob’s into the category as well! There isn’t one grand length when trying to accomplish a bob, it truly depends on your goals.

“Bobs vary in length and can be longer depending on the desired look,” Laurabeth said. “Deciding whether you want a more chic style or something that you’re able to play around with and style differently from day to day can help you determine what length to cut your bob.”

We mentioned that most face shapes can rock a bob, but let’s get into the nitty-gritty. If you have a round face shape, Laurabeth explains that a bob can help elongate your features.

If you have an oval face, Dan Williams, an expert hairstylist, recommends a chin-length, blunt bob with waves. “You’re really going to want to accentuate the texture and pull the hair out a bit to complement someone’s elongated jaw,” he told the outlet.

There’s so much more to discover in the world of bobs, so keep scrolling to see the different styles that may be right for you!

