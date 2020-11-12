The holiday season is coming early! Bryce Xavier and Calhoun Koenig teamed up with Corbin Bernsen, Dennis Haskins, Harley Wallen and Aphrodite Nikolovski for their new movie A Bennett Song Holiday.

A sequel to the 2018 hit Bennett’s Song, this new installment follows the Bennett-Song family as they return home for the holidays with some big news: Mrs. Song is pregnant! The family gears up to welcome a baby into their blended and diverse family of 14 adopted children while addressing poignant issues including racism, loyalty, education and tolerance. Amid the excitement, the Bennett-Songs are also forced to take on a powerful real estate developer who wants to close down their uncle’s community center for disabled and at-risk kids. A little love, teamwork, holiday magic and a special appearance from the fictional pop superstar Logan French (played by Bryce), is all the family needs to save the day. Make sure to watch the trailer above!

Along with their epic acting skills, Bryce and Calhoun team up as a musical duo in the movie, which features six original songs. But that’s not all! Viewers will watch as ASL plays a major part in the film with five deaf actors in starring roles.

Available now, the movie is available on cable providers including Dish, DirectTV, Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Verizon FiOs and more. Fans can also purchase the DVD from major online retailers or stream on Vimeo, YouTube, Vudu, GooglePlay and more. Get ready to watch the feel-good Christmas movie of the year!

