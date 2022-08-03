Warning: Spoilers ahead. Let’s get a show of hands — who else cannot get enough of Riverdale? The CW series quickly became everyone’s obsession after it aired in January 2017, and now, six seasons later, fans are still hooked! Well, as fans gear up for the seventh season — set to be its last — we decided to take a walk down memory lane and relive some of the show’s craziest storylines over the past four seasons.

Let’s be real, Riverdale is unlike any other show on TV, and we’re seriously obsessed with it,. But the fan-favorite series is chock full of plot twists that are sometimes out of this world. For example, the time Betty Cooper’s dad ended up being a literal serial killer. What about the time there was an actual murder during Riverdale High’s musical production? Or that one time a cult came into down and was harvesting organs. Yep, we’d say those were wild! But don’t worry, guys, there’s more where those came from.

So many of the show’s stars have spoken up after news of the final season was announced in May 2022. KJ Apa opened up about his many years playing Archie. “I’m sad to be saying goodbye to Riverdale next season, to our sets, to our crew, to our producers, to our CW family, but I can speak for everyone, for Cami [Mendes], Cole [Sprouse], Lili [Reinhart] and the rest of our cast that we are so grateful for everyone’s support,” the actor said during the CW Upfronts in May 2022. “To the fans, without the fans, none of this would be possible.”

He continued: “I can’t say I’d miss dyeing my hair every week, I’m looking forward to being myself again, but I promise you guys, this last season, we are going to end it with a bang, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Lili, for her part, joke that she “stopped asking questions” about the show following season 3.

“We’ve always been based off of a comic book and had these ties to almost weird supernatural events and, and just crazy, not very grounded situations. And you know, the point where we’re at now in season 6, we’ve come a long way. Our characters have superpowers so,” she shared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in August 2022. “You gotta take Riverdale for what it is. And I think when you, when you stop trying to really make sense of it is when you can just enjoy the craziness for what it is. And that’s the whole point.”

We don’t know how the show could get even crazier, but we’re excited to see how the show is going to end “with a bang!” While we wait for the last of Riverdale, let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we? If you’ve forgotten some of the crazy stuff that went down in Riverdale, no worries because J-14 has got you covered. We broke down the wildest plotlines from all six seasons! Scroll through our gallery to check them out.

