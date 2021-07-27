A long road. Following Camila Cabello‘s departure from Fifth Harmony, there were some ups and downs between the singer and her former bandmates Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui.

In December 2016, the “Havana” songstress announced that she would be stepping back from the group, which was formed on the X Factor in 2012. “After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” the remaining Fifth Harmony members shared via Twitter at the time.

Following their public announcement, Camila hit back in her own social media post.

“Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true. Just like the other girls said in their statement about their plans, I had also planned to continue with my own solo endeavors in the new year but I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way,” Camila wrote. “As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness.”

Despite their well wishes for each other, fans wondered if the departure led to a feud between 5H and Camila. After the Cinderella star’s statement went viral, the group shared one final social media post about the entire situation noting that they didn’t want to “engage in a battle of we said, she said.”

“We were truly hurt. We’ve been together for almost five years, been through ups and downs,” Fifth Harmony’s Twitter post read. “We truly support anyone’s decision to do what makes them happy, and to that end, we do wish Camila all the best although saddened by the way she and her team handled the situation. To watch Camila walk away from this special world we’ve built with you is tough but we will move forward together.”

They went on to release one more album as a foursome before going on an indefinite hiatus in March 2018. Over the years, the girls seemingly threw shade at one another and spoke about whether or not there really was a feud between them.

In August 2019, Camila assured Variety that there was no “animosity” between her and the other four girls. “The courses of our lives have drifted,” the musician explained. “But if I saw any of them at an awards show, I would say hi and it would be totally cool. It feels like there’s been a reset just because of the amount of time that’s passed.”

