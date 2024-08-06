With the highly anticipated adaptation of Sarah J. Maas‘ bestselling series A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) still brewing in the development pot, fans are abuzz with speculation about who might bring the enigmatic and alluring Rhysand to life. One name that keeps popping up in fan casting conversations is Thomas Doherty, and it’s easy to see why.

Keep reading for all the fan cast’s of Rhysand from ACOTAR.

Who Will Play Rhysand in ‘ACOTAR’ Adaptation?

Thomas, known for his roles in the Descendants movies and the Gossip Girl reboot, possesses an undeniable charisma and a smoldering presence that aligns perfectly with the character of Rhysand. Described as sexy, dangerous, stunningly beautiful, and with the perfect devious smirk, the actor seems like an ideal fit. His knack for playing mischievous characters only adds to his suitability for the role.

Yet, the possibility of Thomas as Rhysand isn’t without its detractors. The debate around fan casting has led to some mixed reactions.

“Everyone fan casting Thomas Doherty as Rhysand deserves jail time,” one X user declared, while another posted, “Ok but Thomas Doherty would be a PERFECT Rhysand in an ACOTAR movie.”

As fans continue to debate and dream about the perfect casting for Rhysand, Thomas remains a top contender for many. Other contenders also include David Corenswet, Richard Deiss, Fabien Frankel, among others.

Whether who will officially don the wings of the High Lord of the Night Court remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the conversation around his potential casting is far from over.

Was Hulu’s ‘ACOTAR’ Adaptation Scrapped?

Hulu’s announcement of their adaptation in March 2021 stirred excitement among fans, especially with Sarah J. Maas herself co-showrunning and co-writing the series alongside Ron D. Moore, the visionary behind Outlander.

At the time, Sarah confirmed the pilot was underway, sharing her enthusiasm on Instagram: “I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron,” she wrote, highlighting Moore as one of her “creative idols.”

Despite the enthusiasm, the project has faced its share of delays and uncertainties. The original Instagram post announcing the series was deleted in September 2023, sparking concern among fans.

Ron D. Moore later confirmed to TVLine that the show was still in development, noting, “It’s still in development. We’ve written some scripts, and we’re just sort of waiting.”

However, the most recent updates from February 2024 suggest that the project may not be actively progressing at Hulu, though it’s not entirely off the table.

