Have you binge-watched A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder yet? Based on the book series of the same name by Holly Jackson, the show was adapted by BBC — and just premiered on Netflix. That being said, the series stars Wednesday star Emma Myers as Pip, alongside several other young rising actors! So, how old is the cast exactly? Keep reading to uncover the actors’ ages.

ICYMI, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder book series is comprised of four novels which follow Pip as she uncovers various mysteries.

The series is set five years after the murder of high school student Andie Bell, which led the police to close the case when her boyfriend, Sal Singh, took his own life. Skeptical of Sal’s guilt, Pip decides to investigate for a school project, convinced he couldn’t have been the killer. As she delves deeper, she discovers Sal had an alibi and that his friends’ stories about that night are full of inconsistencies.

She joins forces with Sal’s brother, Ravi, to unravel the mystery and exonerate Sal. Ravi becomes instrumental when he provides Pip with Sal’s phone, which contains a confession sent three days after Andie’s death. They soon realize that the confession’s flawless punctuation suggests someone was deliberately framing Sal.

“I read the books a million times,” Emma revealed of AGGGTM during an interview with Teen Vogue in August 2024. “Holly Jackson was always really helpful, I’d ask her questions upon questions and she answered all of them. It’s also about feeling the vibe on set and how TV Pip is going to differ from, and also be similar to, book Pip. I feel like any actor would bring their own spin to her, and that just happened to be mine.”

Other than Emma as Pip Fitz-Amobie, the cast includes Zain Iqbal, who plays Sal’s brother Ravi Singh, along with Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton and Mitu Panicucci, among others.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover how old the cast of AGGGTM is IRL.

