Emma Myers, the breakout star from Netflix’s Wednesday, is back in the spotlight with her own thrilling adventure in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Stepping into the shoes of the savvy teen detective Pippa Fitz-Amobi, Emma is ready to unravel the truth behind a chilling murder-suicide that rocked her small town five years ago.

Fans of the beloved YA novel by Holly Jackson have eagerly embraced the six-episode series, nicknamed AGGGTM, which is now streaming on BBC iPlayer in the UK and dropped on Netflix on August 1, 2024.

So, the burning question is: Will Pip’s sleuthing continue into a second season? Join us as we explore the buzz around this new hit and whether we’ll be seeing more of Pip’s detective skills in the near future!

Will There Be ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Season 2?

So far, season 2 has yet to be confirmed.

However, there’s more than enough source material to pull from for future seasons, as the show is based on a book series by Holly Jackson. As the first season follows the first book in the trilogy, we could see future seasons following the events of Holly’s two other novels, which include Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good as Dead.

One thing we do know is that lead actors Emma and Zain Iqbal are both down for more episodes!

“If people love it then for sure I want to do all the seasons, it depends on if you watch it,” Emma told Cosmopolitan UK.

Not only do the actors want season 2, but so does the author!

During an interview with RadioTimes, Holly revealed that she is very keen on all three of her books being adapted.

“I’ve been talking about it from the start, like, ‘Come on guys, we’ve got to make all of it,'” she told the outlet. “As ever with TV, it very much depends on turnout for season 1, if there’s enough of an appetite for it. We’re all very much hoping and praying.”

She added, : “I’d love to make the whole thing, the third book. I think it would just be so cool to make all of it. And hopefully, if the readers translate into viewers, we’ll have the numbers and we can do it. We would love it.”

What Could Happen In ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Season 2?

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder adapts Holly’s first novel, covering Pips main case. If the show gets a second season, it’s likely to tackle the sequel, Good Girl, Bad Blood.

In this follow-up, Pip starts a podcast about her previous case but is soon drawn into a new mystery when her friend Connor asks her to find his missing brother, Jamie. As Pip digs deeper, she realizes someone is always a step ahead, determined to keep the truth buried.

