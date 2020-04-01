The Faze Banks accusations

After Jake, Alissa moved on with rapper Faze Banks. We thought the drama had finally ended, but when Jake uploaded a video claiming that his assistant Megan was assaulted by the rapper, things got worse. Alissa and Faze denied these allegations, and even had multiple witnesses back up their claims that he was innocent. Alissa then opened up about physical abuse, which she claimed she suffered from while dating Jake.

“Honestly, he did assault me a few times. If we never agreed on something or something would happen, he would spit on my face and this happened multiple times. About two years ago in Arizona, we were filming a video and he had a part where he had to shove me into like this bush [with] thorns. So he pushed me way too hard and shoved me all the way in the bush. This scar [on my arm] were from thorns and my entire arm was bleeding, he was laughing the whole time, I was crying. Another time, he took my phone and threw it at the wall, We got into a fight, I ran upstairs and he dragged me down the stairs,” Alissa said.

Jake denied her allegations. Alissa claimed that she even met up with other girls who dated Jake in the past, who also said they had similar issues with him.

“The second all that [drama] Jake blew up with Jake and I, a bunch of his girlfriends at the time took my side and they were all texting me. There’s like two or three girls we all sat down and had a conversation and they said, ‘Jake assaulted me too, he would push me down on the ground, he spit on them too, he’s just very aggressive.’ He would never actually knock somebody out, but the way that he play fights…like I’ve had the wind knocked out of me so many times,” Alissa shared.