When it comes to feuds, the Disney Channel stars of years past had a lot of bad blood. In fact, some costars who played BFFs on-screen didn’t actually get along in real life!

Miley Cyrus, for example, revealed in her 2009 autobiography Miles to Go that things weren’t always great between herself and Emily Osment during their Hannah Montana years. “Emily and I tried to be friends, we really did, but it always ended in a fight,” the singer wrote at the time. “Our characters got along so well, why couldn’t we act the same in real life?”

Despite the issues in the past, the pair have mended their broken relationship over the years. In 2013, fans noticed when Emily tweeted at Miley and said, “Need you back in my life, bro.” The “Can’t Be Tamed” songstress, for her part, replied and shared the love for her on-screen bestie. “Miss u,” Miley wrote at the time.

About a year later, feud speculation between Jessie stars Debby Ryan and Skai Jackson started swirling when a few eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that Skai unfollowed Debby on the social media site. She eventually set the record straight after rumors started spreading that Skai was mean to Debby on set. “No, I’m not rude to her. It’s the other way around,” the actress wrote at the time. Eventually, Debby appeared to address the feud in a lengthy Tumblr post but didn’t mention her costar by name.

It’s unclear what exactly went down between the two actresses, but in 2017, Debby reflected on her time on the Disney Channel series and called her Jessie costars “smol nuggets.” The Insatiable star also acknowledged at the time that the former child stars are “all grown and killing it.” When the entire Jessie cast reunited for a virtual reunion in 2020, it seemed like there was no bad blood between the two girls.

Aside from costar feuds, there were some rivalries between stars who never even worked together. At one point during their careers, Dylan Sprouse seemingly shaded Joe Jonas in an interview. Then, there was that period of time when it was Miley vs. Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. The actresses had competing YouTube channels and even appeared to make fun of each other. It’s safe to say things got messy back in the day.

Scroll through our gallery for a recap of Disney Channel’s craziest feuds.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.