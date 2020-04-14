Today, April 14, is a very important day — and that’s because it’s Abigail Breslin‘s birthday! Can you believe the actress is turning 24 years old? We mean, the she was only 5 years old when she walked her first red carpet, so we’ve truly had the pleasure of watching her grow up right in front of our eyes.

Over the years, the blonde beauty has starred in a ton of our favorite movies and TV shows. In case you forgot, she was in Signs, Raising Helen, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Little Miss Sunshine, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, No Reservations, Definitely, Maybe, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, My Sisters Keeper, Zombieland, New Years Eve, Ender’s Game, Scream Queens and more! Wow, the list seriously goes on and on.

We’ve truly seen Abigail transform herself from an adorable child star to a mature, young woman. And in honor of her birthday, we decided it’s time to take a look back at her epic red carpet transformation. Prepare to be shook over her major glo’ up.

Scroll through our gallery to see Abigail’s best red carpet looks from over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.