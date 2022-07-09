Becoming a household name! Drake Rodger is a budding star, but everyone will know the actor after he stars as John Winchester alongside Meg Donnelly in The Winchesters. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Drake.

Who Plays Young John Winchester on The Winchesters?

Before nabbing his role on the Supernatural prequel series, Drake had roles in The In Between, Not Alone and Murder RX. Now, he’s set to star as the young version of John Winchester — played by Jeffery Dean Morgan in the original series — alongside Disney Channel alum Meg, who will star as Mary Winchester.

“It’s an honor,” Drake told TVLine in June 2022 about the iconic role. “It also comes with its territory. We’ve got to take it real serious. We owe a lot to the fans, so we’ve got to be there, and we’ve got to represent.”

Tackling the early days of John and Mary Winchester’s love story was no easy feat, but according to Drake, “We’re going to give it to you in a cool way that you don’t quite expect.” He referred to it as “a supernatural meet-cute.”

As a way to prep for his role, Drake looked to the original portrayal of the character.

“He’s like the portrait. That’s where we end. Like, I get to paint,” the CW star said of Jeffery’s version of the character. “He definitely laid out the path for me.”

What Is The Winchesters About?

Original Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles, decided to bring this story to life after Supernatural came to an end in 2020 following 15 seasons on the air.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’” Jensen shared with Deadline in a June 2021 statement. “When Danneel and I formed [their production company] Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

The Winchesters is set to premiere on the CW on Tuesday, October 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

