As an actor, you’re often called upon to step into the shoes of someone else, which can sometimes involve performing stunts that don’t always go as planned. We’ll explore instances where things have gone awry, leading to actors developing phobias, fears, or even medical conditions as a result.

Do you remember the hit 2022 movie The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Barry Keoghan? Four days prior to filming on set, the up and coming actor suffered from a case of necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease, on his arm.

It had gotten to the point where amputation was considered by his doctors. He remembers saying to the medical experts, “But I’m not gonna die, right?” and the doctors responding, “Well, we don’t know,” according to a GQ interview in January 2024.

Director and writer of the dark comedy Martin McDonagh remembered visiting Barry, saying, “I went to the hospital thinking, Sh-t — is he going to die? Let alone, is he going to make the movie.”

Barry recalled Martin telling him, “Just remember this when you’ve been nominated for an Oscar.” And sure enough, he wasn’t wrong! Barry was nominated for his first Oscar for his role in the film.

As scary as that experience was, Barry was able to recover, however, not all actors are as lucky.

After filming Hereditary in 2018, star of the film Alex Wolff revealed he suffered PTSD. He explained to Vice at the time, “I don’t think you can go through something like this and not have some sort of PTSD afterwards. It was one of those ones that really did some gymnastics on my emotional well-being.”

Alex further admitted that he also suffered from some memory loss when it comes to certain scenes from the horror movie. “It stuck with me while we were filming, and it stuck with me well after … It kept me up at night to where I got into a habit of emotional masochism at that point of just trying to take in every negative feeling I could draw from.”

