Addison Rae and Charli XCX are one of the most surprising — and iconic — duos in the pop industry. The friends and collaborators have been working together for a few years now, but how exactly did they meet?

Keep reading for their friendship timeline:

The “Diet Pepsi” singer has known the “Guess″ singer for years, after first working together with the Pandora jewelry company.

Recently, they’ve teamed up on music projects like “2 Die 4” from Addison’s AR EP and Charli’s remix of “von dutch,” set to feature on her upcoming Brat remix album.

In a recent interview, Addison expressed her excitement about collaborating with Charli, highlighting how supportive she has been in her emerging music career.

“She’s really given me so much confidence and I owe so much flowers to her, honestly, because she’s given me not only like incredible advice in the industry and incredible guidance and direction and just taste, honestly,” Addison shared on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio. “She has such amazing taste and has given me such, you know, an eye into that when she is working. And anything that we did together was so, it was so nice to see her perspective on those things and really see someone who’s been such an incredible artist and so respected for so long.”

She continued, “I mean, she’s been writing, she’s written so many hit songs in her life, you know, whether that’s for herself or for other people. And it’s really just so inspiring to see someone always evolve and change and grow and like really follow their heart and not sacrifice her artistry for anybody and just really, it’s like, you know, if you get it, you get it, and if you don’t you’ll get it eventually kind of thing,” she continued. “And she’s been such a champion for me and that’s been really, really kind. And, you know, I just love her so much and she’s an incredible light in the studio and really fun to work with.”

