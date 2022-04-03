Couples on the red carpet! Addison Rae arrived at the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday, April 3, alongside her boyfriend Omer Fedi.

The TikTok star posed in a creme-colored dress with her dark brown hair curled down her back. Addison, 21, stood alongside her red-haired beau, 22. The musician donned a black jacket with a white button-down shirt and black sunglasses. For one photo, the internet personality planted a kiss on Omer’s cheek.

Addison and Omer made headlines with their romance in July 2021 after she shared a video of what appeared to be a video of her kissing him on Instagram Stories. They continued to heat up as Omer left flirty comments on Addison’s Instagram posts throughout the summer.

“Right now is my time to focus on me and I’ve kind of really just taken control of that and realize that, you know, you can only get presented opportunities for so long and then they kind of go away,” Addison told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up of her love life in April 2021, one month after she and fellow internet star Bryce Hall split. “And when you’re in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I’m very guilty of, you know, putting a lot into that and loving that.”

Omer stole her heart shortly thereafter. While the two have been spotted together on various occasions in Los Angeles, Addison has kept her relationship out of the public eye for the most part.

“I love being in love,” Addison tweeted in November 2021 before sharing a romantic video of her and her boyfriend.

Their 2022 Grammy Awards appearance comes amid Omer’s nominations. The Israel native is the mastermind behind some major tunes, like “Mood” by 24kGoldn and “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X.

“I’m more of a behind-the-scenes guy, and I’m not even close to reaching my [songwriting] goals,” he shared during an interview with Variety in April 2021. “My friends push me to be better every day and I want to help them be the greatest artists of all time. I’m simply along to be a part of the journey.”

Omer is nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year for his work with Lil Nas X.

Scroll through our gallery to see the couple on the 2022 Grammys red carpet.

