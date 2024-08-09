We can’t believe Addison Rae created “Diet Pepsi.”

The TikTok-turned-pop star just released her latest track alongside a sexy music video, and fans are obsessed with this new era of Addison. Keep reading for a lyric breakdown and fans reaction to the track.

“My boy’s a winner, he loves the game / My lips reflect off his cross gold chain,” Addison, 23, sings in the first chorus. “I like the way he’s telling me / My ass looks good in these ripped blue jeans. My cheeks are red like cherries in the spring /Body’s a work of art you’d die to see.”

The enchanting new track, which serves as Addison’s first music drop under Columbia Records, sees Addison embracing a vibe reminiscent of Lana Del Rey‘s Born to Die era. It’s a love song rich in nostalgic imagery, delving into the bittersweet essence of young love and losing your innocence.

“When we drive in your car, I’m your baby (So sweet). Losing all my innocence in the backseat,” she sings in the chorus, lamenting further along: “Sitting on his lap, sippin’ Diet Pepsi / I write my name with lipstick on your chest / I leave a mark so you know I’m the best.”

“Diet Pepsi” stands as Addison’s first single after the release of her debut EP, AR, marking a new era for her discography after her collaboration with hyperpop icon Charli xcx on the remixed rendition of “Von Dutch.”

Following her debut EP AR in August 2023, Addison continues to evolve her sound — and has been hinting at a new album since before her first project properly debuted.

“I think I know myself now, and I know what I want to do, and I know where I want to go, and to have full control over doing it exactly how I envision it,” Addison told Vogue in 2023. “I wanted this EP to be the end note to the past few years and a stepping stone forward in my career.”

See below for the best fan reactions to Addison’s newest track:

addison rae just understands the pop genre on a fundamental level and diet pepsi is instant pop bible pic.twitter.com/iYkW2Tv1gt — ras ali (@rasalistair) August 9, 2024

How listening to “Diet Pepsi” by Addison Rae got me feeling like pic.twitter.com/pyJvLBMpHB — ✮ (@raresblvd) August 9, 2024

you guys can say “tiktok this” “tiktok that” but addison rae is the future of music pic.twitter.com/KyQQVLi99G — ty ☀️ (@evilfaeries) August 9, 2024

addison rae seeing the state of most pop music and releasing diet pepsi pic.twitter.com/fpVNkfWdkE — homosexual court jester (@sweatpantspapi) August 9, 2024

diet pepsi by addison rae pic.twitter.com/1IJM6II37U — Addison Rae Updates (@AddisonUpdatez) August 9, 2024

