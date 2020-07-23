It’s no secret that the dynamic duo of Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian is totally taking over the internet, but how did the two BFFs first meet? Well, thankfully the TikTok star finally dished on the first time she got the chance to hang out with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, and as it turns out, their friendship is all thanks to Mason Disick.

“I met Kourtney through a friend — through David [Dobrik] — and we has surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” she explained in a recent interview. “We got really close and we started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

For those who missed it, back in June, the TikTok star uploaded a clip to the video sharing app alongside the reality star, where she seemingly claimed that they were “besties.” Since then, the two have filmed some more viral TikToks together, and Addison has even been spotted out with multiple members of the Kardashian family.

But that’s not all! While talking to Us Weekly, the 19-year-old also shared the lessons that she’s learned from the famous family. According to the publication, they told her to remain thankful.

“I’ve learned a lot. But I think most importantly I have learned that I am more sensitive yet stronger than I thought,” Addison said about her whirlwind rise to fame. “The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position. I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”

When it came to teasing a possible appearance on Kourtney’s reality show, the influencer stayed pretty mum!

“I’m excited to continue growing my career in all aspects of the industry!” she gushed. “Stay tuned!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.