The moment we’ve all been waiting for his finally here! That’s right, Addison Rae has announced the official release date for her makeup collection, ITEM Beauty, and we’re freaking out about it.

For those who missed it, the TikTok star recently teased the brand new beauty brand on social media by showing off a series of polaroid pictures, which were accompanied by inspirational words like “confident,” “valid,” “self-worthy” and more. Despite not giving much more information at the time, the 19-year-old did reveal that she’s a co-founder of the company. Well, after months of speculation, all the information we could ever need has finally been released.

Mark your calendars, people, because on Tuesday, August 11, all the products on Item Beauty’s website will be available for purchase!

“I wanted to create a brand that supports individuality in a very real and authentic way,” Addison told E! News after the release date was announced. “ITEM approaches beauty the same way that I do. I want to be able to put something on my face that I can feel good about — clean products with ingredients that are good for my skin and enhance, not mask, my features.”

When the company officially launches, shoppers will be able to buy six products — a mascara, jelly eyeshadows, translucent powder, a bronzer, a brow definer and lip oil — all ranging from $12 to $22. Don’t worry, guys, these are makeup products that won’t break the bank!

“I’ve always enjoyed expressing myself through looks. Whether that be a very natural, dewy and glowy look, or a dramatic eye or lip, I’ve always been super versatile on my makeup routine. I use it as a way to express myself and my thoughts or complement outfits. So I took that and made it into these products, which I love so much,” the influencer also said. “All of these products have amazing ingredients that are really beneficial for your skin, your eyelashes and your lips. They all come together to have a really clean look.”

August 11 really can’t come soon enough!

