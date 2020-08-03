BFFs Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are not here for the rumors that the TikTok star is dating Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick. They seemingly shut down the speculation with a sassy Instagram post, and we are living for their response!

“My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories,” the reality star captioned a shot on Saturday, August 1, which showed her and Addison laughing.

Addison even left a comment on the post, writing, “What a wonderful tale.”

As fans know, Scott and Kourtney shared three children together — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 5 — but split back in 2015. He went on to date Sofia Richie, but they reportedly broke up back in May 2020, after three years together.

For those who missed it, the internet went into a frenzy back in June, when the influencer and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teamed up for a TikTok video. After that, they became practically inseparable, and have been spotted grabbing dinner together numerous times and have appeared all over each other’s social media accounts!

During a recent interview, the brunette beauty revealed that their friendship is all thanks to Kourtney’s oldest son, Mason.

“I met Kourtney through a friend — through David [Dobrik] — and we has surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” she explained. “We got really close and we started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

While talking to Us Weekly, the 19-year-old also shared some of the important lessons that she’s learned from hanging out with the famous family.

“I’ve learned a lot. But I think most importantly I have learned that I am more sensitive yet stronger than I thought,” Addison said about her whirlwind rise to fame. “The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position. I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”

