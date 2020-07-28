Get ready, guys, because Addison Rae is gearing up to release her very own makeup line called, Item Beauty. Yep, the TikTok star recently took to Instagram and seemingly teased her upcoming brand by showing off a series of polaroid pictures, which were accompanied by inspirational words like “confident,” “valid,” “self-worthy” and more.

“No judgements. Just acceptance,” she captioned the post, before revealing that she’s a co-founder of the brand.

Although we don’t have an exact release date just yet, the Item Beauty Instagram account revealed that it’ll officially be launching in August 2020. In just a few more days, we might have the answers that we’re looking for!

For those who missed it, speculation that Item Beauty was Addison’s brand first started after the TikTok star posted a brand new video on the video sharing app that appeared as if she was posing for a photoshoot.

“I’m working on something super exciting that I can’t wait to share with all of you!” she captioned the clip, alongside the hashtags #maincharacter and #weareanitem.

At the time, a few eagle eyed fans took to Twitter and posted a link to the brand’s apparent website and claimed that the beauty brand was “coming soon.”

When it was first found, the Instagram account didn’t have any posts, but now, there’s some seriously inspirational photos and even a sneak peek at one of the products.

Although Addison has yet to officially give any details on it just yet, fans seem pretty excited about her next project and, NGL, we’re so here for it! With a collaboration with James Charles already under her belt, there’s no doubt about it, this 19-year-old is ready to make her official jump into the beauty community with some makeup of her own.

