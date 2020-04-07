Addison Rae Responds To ‘Hurtful’ Diss Track Making Fun Of Her Appearance

TikTok star Addison Rae has taken to Twitter and called out professional gamer Nate Hill after he wrote and recorded a “hurtful” diss track about her appearance.

For those who missed it, on Monday, April 6, the Fortnite pro uploaded a video of himself singing a song which, according to his since-deleted Twitter post, was written as a response to the “people infesting [his] timeline with bad Addison Rae tweet replies.” Although the track has been removed from all of Nate’s social media platforms, fans were quick to screenrecord the song and repost it on social media. Some lyrics claimed that there are “hotter girls” than the 19-year-old.

Upon hearing the diss, Addison took to Twitter and responded to Nate directly.

“This makes me really sad. I can’t change how people interact with me or my tweets… But I’m thankful they do. They have kindness they aren’t afraid to share with me and I’m grateful for that. I struggle with body image and insecurities in general and this can be so hurtful,” she wrote. She then added, “I’m not asking for everyone to like me or love who I am/what I look like, but I am asking that everyone be positive or not say anything at all. Things like this can tear someone’s selfiesteem up if they’re already having negative thoughts in their own head.”

The influencer concluded her reply to Nate and said, “ALSO, to add… I say these things because he has a large platform and is choosing to use it to spread and fuel negativity. It’s sad. Hopefully I and others can bring a more positive and uplifting light onto social media. Love those who love you and still love those who hate you.”

Addison then addressed her one million followers directly.

“If anyone takes one thing away from me, I hope it’s that you should ALWAYS spread LOVE, kindness, and positivity into this cruel and judgmental world we live in,” she posted. “Last thing, I respect everyone’s opinions. I’m not bothered by people not liking me, I’m bothered by large creators promoting negativity towards people.”

Although he didn’t address her directly, Nate seemingly responded to Addison’s posts on his own Twitter account.

“Made a song earlier that didn’t land well. Had no intention of hurting anyone. We’ll do better next time,” he wrote.

