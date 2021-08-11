It’s no secret that Addison Rae is a budding superstar! The Louisiana native made a name for herself after blowing up on TikTok and has quickly become a household name. Now, Addison is getting ready for her film debut when He’s All That premieres via Netflix later this month.

While promoting the movie — which hits the streaming service on Friday, August 27 — the internet star stunned in a skin-tight red dress during a Tuesday, August 10, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Addison paired her stunning look with sparkly heels and tons of accessories. In pictures from her arrival at the studio, the social media personality waved to onlookers after filming her interview for the late-night talk show.

“It was a big, big role for me,” Addison told guest host David Spade on Tuesday night’s episode, noting that she took it “really seriously.”

He’s All That is a gender-swapped remake of the 1990s cult-classic movie She’s All That. In the film, Addison fittingly stars as a social media influencer named Padgett who makes a bet with her best friend to make their high school classmate Cameron (played by Tanner Buchanan) into the next prom king.

“It’s a dream come true to say the least,” Addison told Entertainment Tonight about her starring role. “The experience, every single part of it was just so magical and something I’ll never forget. It really is hard to put into words and I feel like more people can relate to that. In your first debut, it’s like you don’t really know how to feel, you don’t know what to say. It’s just so exciting and I’m just really hoping everyone enjoys it as much as I enjoy doing it.”

With tons of nods back to the original film, including the appearances by OG stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard, the new version is will definitely bring on the nostalgia. Addison, for her part, gushed to ET over working alongside some of the original cast.

“We were so excited to have people from the original really believe in this project and sign off on it and come,” she explained. “And Rachael’s incredible! She plays my mom in the movie so that is the motherly advice. She has been so sweet and so supportive and just excited for me and my journey. And Matthew, yes, incredible, hilarious, just as funny as you can imagine. We got to talk to them about the movies and how different they were and just the things that were similar.”

