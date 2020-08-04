Forget Addison Rae, her actual name is “The Kissing Bandit.” Yep, during a recent episode of her brand new podcast, “Mama Knows Best,” the TikTok star and her mom, Sheri, revealed her middle school nickname was “The Kissing Bandit” because she would smooch so many guys!

“Dad always calls me the ‘kissing bandit’ because in middle school I liked to kiss boys,” Addison said. “I would just literally peck everyone, it was the weirdest thing, I was just crazy. Maybe like three boys, I kissed in middle school, which I guess was pretty crazy because I was like, 13. It was all fun, you know? Like, ‘Woo, I kissed a boy!’”

She also told her mom, “I remember when you found out about my first kiss, you were so mad at me. You grounded me.”

Sheri said she didn’t remember that before Addison added, “It was a traumatic moment for me.”

Together the Easterling ladies also talked about the pros and cons of living with your parents.

“By you guys saying, ‘Hey, sorry, y’all can’t go to your room, sorry you just can’t,’ that protected me from a lot of stuff that like could’ve happened or things I could’ve gotten myself into that I definitely would’ve regretted later on. Now that I look back on it, I’m so grateful that you guys were like that,” the 19-year-old told her mom. “That’s kind of a positive of living with you guys.”

In a previous podcast episode, Addison and her mom also talked about having relationships in the public eye.

“It definitely has changed, there are some people who just want to use me or get something from me,” the influencer explained to listeners. “They’re looking to gain something from talking to me, being with me, hanging out with me. It’s something I’m now well aware of. I take that into consideration and I’m like, does this person actually care about me or actually like me for who I am? Or are they just seeing a number and they’re attracted to that? And it’s a very fine line.”

