Just call Addison Rae an actress! The TikTok star shined alongside costar Tanner Buchanan in the first trailer for her first-ever movie, He’s All That.

He’s All That, which is set to premiere via Netflix on Friday, August 27, is a gender-swapped remake of the 1990s flick She’s All That. In the modern version, Addison’s Padgett turns Tanner’s Cameron into the prom king as part of a bet, but ends up catching feelings for her classmate. Aside from Addison and Tanner, the Netflix movie also stars Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Myra Molloy, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Andrew Matarazzo.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer released on Wednesday, August 4, started off with Addison’s character, Padgett, breaking up with her boyfriend, Jordan (played by Peyton) after he appeared to have cheated on her. The catch? Their embarrassing split was livestreamed for the entire internet to see. Now that she’s single, the high schooler makes a bet with her bestie (played by Madison) and starts her mission to give Cameron the makeover of his life because, of course, they’re Padgett’s “thing.”

It was first announced in September 2020 that Addison was set to star in the romantic comedy. At first, she admitted to being “nervous for the movie” during an episode of her “That Was Fun?” podcast. “I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on me about it because it is a remake, so there’s kind of like already a standard for it, which is nerve-wracking,” the Louisiana native explained in the October 2020 episode.

Despite the nerves, Addison told Glamour U.K. during a a February 2021 interview that nabbing a starring role was something she’s always wanted.

“It’s been a dream of mine forever to be an actress,” she gushed. “To be really called one now is just really insane. Growing up, I was always in acting classes and watching movies and pretending I was the character.”

In November 2020, the influencer and her costars stepped foot on the He’s All That set for the first time. After a little over a month of filming, they shared social media videos announcing that production had wrapped.

“It was a project that I, you know, felt really, really good about, especially, you know, going into it. And now that it’s over, it feels better than ever. So I’m really happy,” Addison said while chatting with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup in April 2021. “I knew the lines. I nailed it. I had, you know, two of my costars with me, the entire scene and the first day we shot. So it was so much fun and I got to work with everyone on the first day.”

