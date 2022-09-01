Addison Rae is gorgeous with or without makeup, but we love when she ditches her glam! The social media star even has her own makeup brand called ITEM beauty, which she promotes all over her TikTok page (like this iconic lipgloss trend she started). Keep reading to see some of her best photos with no makeup.

“I’ve always loved makeup. My mom was a makeup artist when I was growing up so I watched her and played with all her fun products,” Addison told Sweety High in June 2021. “Skincare was something I became more and more obsessed with as I got older and my skin started to change.”

Addison admitted she “learned” an “indescribable amount of things” during the first year after launching ITEM beauty. “I’m young and I’m only 20, so I’m still kind of taking it all in,” she told Refinery29 in August 2021. “As a founder, I feel like I’ve learned how important it is to be able to pivot quickly and adapt to change. I think within the last year, we’ve had to kind of figure a lot of things out. It’s just super important to pause, shift, make a change, and then move forward.”

The He’s All That star also revealed some of her favorite makeup looks. “Lately, truly, I’ve been following so many ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s pages because I just love the makeup trends back then,” she told the outlet. “I love the dark liner and that chiseled bronzed look and a smokey eye. I love a really good smokey eye and dramatic lashes. I see so many iconic photos of Cher where she’d have really defined singular lashes and I’m obsessed with that.”

The influencer tries to “modernize” the “old makeup trends” she loves to make them “more current,” explaining that popular styles usually come back around. “I think no matter what, makeup trends or even just trends in general, kind of evolve into a modernized way, but it always stems from something that we’ve done in the past.”

Scroll through our gallery to see some of Addison’s best makeup-free moments.

