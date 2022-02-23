Just call Addison Rae an actress! Fans may know the Louisiana native from her TikTok days, but she’s since become a Hollywood star.

Addison made her onscreen acting debut in the August 2021 Netflix movie He’s All That — a remake of the ’90s rom-com She’s All That — and has been racking up other roles since then.

“It’s been a dream of mine forever to be an actress,” the “Obsessed” songstress gushed to Glamour U.K. in February 2021. “To be really called one now, is just really insane. Growing up, I was always in acting classes and watching movies and pretending I was the character.”

In the Netflix film, Addison starred as a teen influencer who turns a nerdy boy from her school into the prom king. However, after her movie debut, the budding actress has goals to take on other types of projects.

“I want to show people I’m not just limited to one thing,” Addison explained to Variety in January 2022. “I want to play the bad guy but also the good guy. I eventually want something really deep and emotional and real as possible.”

The internet personality also explained that she’s been working hard to learn from the TV shows and movies she’s consuming — during that particular interview, Addison was binge-watching Breaking Bad.

“From the way it’s shot to the script to the acting, it’s all incredible,” she gushed. “After doing my film and experiencing that, I always watch things from a different perspective now. Being able to watch Breaking Bad and also learn from it is something that I really enjoy.”

Following her He’s All That role, it was announced in February 2022 that Addison would be taking on her next project. At the time, Deadline reported that she would be starring in a film titled Fashionista. Addison shared the news on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “2/22/22.”

She’s also signed a multi-picture movie deal with Netflix, which means more content from Addison is headed to the streaming service.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Addison said in a September 2021 statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

