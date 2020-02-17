It’s been more than 16 years since the first Cheetah Girls movie hit screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss seeing Adrienne Bailon, Raven-Symoné, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan together. Well guys, Adrienne just spilled all her epic reboot ideas to Entertainment Tonight, and fans are seriously so here for them!

Although the actress admitted that there has been no official talk about reuniting the epic girl group just yet, she did confirm that she’s totally down to reprise her role as Chuchie!

“The cool thing is, Raven and I have continued our friendship throughout the years,” she dished. “It’s so crazy because what I liked the most about being in the Cheetah Girls was the message of women empowerment. About girl power and what that was.”

As for what she’d personally like to see happen if the franchise were to make another movie, the 36-year-old explained, “Bubbles and Chuchie take on the world. I think just the iconic friendship that we had. I think also just the fact that we’re still friends in real life, and on top of that, maybe we became solo artists and come together, like years later. I don’t know. I’m going to leave the writing to someone else, but that would be awesome.”

OK, this needs to happen, like, now! But the former Disney star admitted that she would be a little nervous to make a comeback because she wouldn’t want to mess it up.

“Sometimes it’s just best to bow out gracefully, let people love it forever,” she added. “I’d rather people keep wanting it to be done, and then it never gets done, versus doing it, and they’re like, ‘They ruined it.'”

For those who forgot, the movie came out in August 2003 and was about a girl group who was trying to become the first freshmen to win the talent show at their school. But during the auditions, they met a big time producer named Jackal Johnson. He tried to turn them into superstars, but naturally, the girls ran into a few problems along the way — including boys, jealousy and more! The ladies went on to release two more movies and drop some seriously epic bops together, and there’s not a day that goes by that fans don’t miss them.

