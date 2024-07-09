It was Agatha All Along! If you’ve watched Disney+’s WandaVision, then you’re going to love Agatha All Along. The upcoming spinoff changed its title not once, not twice, but four times until landing on Agatha All Along, which is honestly so perfect.

The series will follow Kathryn Hahn returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as disgraced witch Agatha Harkness — and so many celebs are set to star in the MCU show, from Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke to Aubrey Plaza.

When Does 'Agatha: Darkhold Diaries' Come Out?

When Does ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ Come Out?

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will be released on September 18, 2024!

The spinoff, which completed filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike, was originally announced with the title Agatha: House of Harkness, then to Agatha: Coven of Chaos in July 2022, until September 2023 hit and the name became Agatha: Darkhold Diaries until landing on Agatha All Along in 2024.

In 2021’s Disney+ series WandaVision, Kathryn is first introduced as Agnes, the nosy neighbor to Wanda (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), before it was revealed she was in fact Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch. In the Marvel comics and series, Agatha is described as having survived the Salem Witch Trials and is more than a match for Wanda/Scarlet Witch.

Back in 2021, Kathryn talked about the song “Agatha All Along” saying that she always knew her character would have a theme song.

“I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn’t know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to need you to sing,’” she told Nylon. “I was like, ‘Great,’ but I had zero expectations that it was going to be the thing that would pop out. I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was really like it was [happening on] a different planet — it was like another us or another me, just this other thing that was happening. Someone was like, ‘You topped the Biebs!’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ The whole thing was so very, very surreal.”

Who Stars In ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaires’?

In November 2022, it was reported that Joe Locke, who is best known for playing Charlie Spring in Netflix series Hearstopper, would be joining the Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Joe shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing: “When I found out I got an email which said ‘welcome to the marvel universe’ and I screamed.”

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will follow Kathryn as Agatha Harkness, along with Aubrey Plaza, Isabelle Fuhrman, Patti LuPone and Debra Jo Rupp in unknown roles.

While not much is known about Joe’s MCU character yet, Patti shared some juicy details about the series during a 2023 appearance on The View, where she revealed Joe would be playing a “familiar” — whatever that means.

Patti also described her own character, Lilia Calderu, as “a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot.”

