Alexa Nikolas, known for her role in Zoey 101, criticized Blake Lively and her new film It Ends With Us for featuring a song by Nikolas’s ex-husband, Mike Milosh. Nikolas has accused Milosh of abuse and grooming, and she was shocked to see his music included in a film about escaping an abusive relationship.

Alexa expressed her frustration via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21:

“I can’t say enough how disappointed I am in @BlakeLively and @ItEndsWithUsMovie — not only has your rollout of this film been a complete disaster and shame but you also put my known abuser/gr00mer’s music in your film. There is physical evidence of him grooming me when he was 33 and I was 16. It’s easily accessible on the internet sadly since I had to also take on the emotional labor of exposing RHYE with evidence. It was also a very public lawsuit that goes into great detail what he did to me. Shame on this film.”

The allegations against Mike date back to 2021 when Alexa shared on Instagram that Milosh began grooming her at age 16. They reportedly met on MySpace after Nikolas sent him a compliment, and their communication soon turned sexual. When she turned 18, Nikolas traveled to Berlin to meet him, where she alleges he assaulted her despite her objections.

At 19, Alexa claimed that Mike persuaded her to marry him for a green card. They were married from 2012 to 2016.

In a social media post at the time, Alexa wrote: “To this day, I still suffer PTSD from that relationship, even doubting my own sanity on some days.”

Mike has denied all allegations, calling them “a piece of revisionist fiction” and claiming, “I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying [and] in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination.”

In 2021, Alexa sued Mike for sexual abuse, assault, and grooming in 2021. Mike denied the claims and countersued her, but both cases were later dropped.

Despite Mike never being formally charged, the allegations remain troubling, especially considering his music’s inclusion in a film about domestic abuse.

Blake, although not the music supervisor or director, was heavily involved in the film’s production as a producer. She fought for various creative elements, including the soundtrack.

In interviews, Blake has spoken about her efforts to include specific songs, such as a Taylor Swift track, and even pushed to keep Lana Del Rey‘s “Cherry” in the movie despite opposition. Given her significant role in the film’s music choices, some believe she could have avoided this controversy with more careful consideration.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

