She’s so extra! Alisha Marie found a way to make Vlogmas 2020 special amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The YouTube star opened up about how she learned to “adapt a ton to the new world we live in” and told J-14 exclusively that when you watch her daily vlogs this year, expect “tons of fun COVID-safe activities.”

Over the years, the 27-year-old influencer has become known as the Vlogmas queen. In 2019, she surprised viewers with 25 different video intros, so when it came to planning content for this year, she wanted to do something “iconic” that even made her sister, YouTuber Ashley Nichole, cry.

“This year I wanted to go big, and what better way to do that than to create a billboard? The tagline for my merch brand on shopalishamarie.com is ‘So Extra’ and a billboard is definitely ‘So Extra,'” Alisha said, adding that her friends “loved it” and had some pretty epic reactions.

Along with clips of the epic L.A. billboard which reads, “K bye, 2020,” Alisha’s Vlogmas 2020 intro includes photos of her crying and experiencing breakdowns throughout the year. The internet star felt it was important to show the “real” her so that fans know “they are not alone in their struggles.”

“Mental health is super important to me. It is something I struggle with and I know that so many of my followers do as well,” she explained before offering advice to those who might be struggling during these unprecedented times. “This year has been super hard, so be kind to yourself and know that you are not alone.”

To celebrate Vlogmas this year, Alisha also launched a major giveaway for her followers.

“I am about to hit 13 years on YouTube and my success would not be possible without my viewers, so I wanted to give back,” she told J-14. “This year has been tough for everyone and it was my way of showing how much I appreciate them. So, I will be giving away $25,000! $5,000 to five people via my social channels.”

Along with giving back and serving up amazing YouTube content on the daily, Alisha has a lot planned for 2021. Not only will fans watch her continue to get “more real” with viewers, but Alisha teased “a couple of projects” she has in the works! We can’t wait to see what’s next.

