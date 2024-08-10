Alix Earle is facing backlash after screenshots began circulating on social media that allegedly show the TikTok star’s old ASKfm account using racial slurs, particularly targeting Black individuals and people of color. Keep reading for a breakdown into the controversy.

The ASKfm posts in question, which date back to 2014, seemingly depict Alix using the N-word in response to anonymous questions from her peers.

J-14 reached out to Alix’s team to verify the authenticity of these screenshots and to inquire about her response to the backlash, but there was no reply by the time of publication.

Evidence of these posts first appeared on Reddit in 2022 on a subreddit called r/Alixearlesnark. The resurfacing of these posts has generated significant criticism and raised questions about Alix’s political views and ethics, leading to discontent among some fans.

One user on X expressed their concern, stating, “Please tell me Alix Earle did not say the n word.” Others on the platform have reacted with less surprise. Another X user commented, “Damn, I was an Alix Earle fan too but I saw the proof I needed smh.”

As of now, Alix has not addressed the ASKfm controversy on her social media.

ICYMI, Alix is a 23-year-old University of Miami graduate, and has rapidly become a standout creator on TikTok, amassing over 7.1 million followers. Rising to prominence in 2022, Alix sparked popularity with her “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) videos and vlogs, quickly expanding her influence across multiple social media platforms.

Her signature GRWM videos showcase her latest product picks and offer an intimate glimpse into her personal life, from discussing her breast augmentation decision to sharing her experiences with sorority recruitment.

In August 2023, Alix inked a deal with “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper‘s new venture, The Unwell Network, launching her own podcast called “Hot Mess” in September that same year.

In addition to her popular online presence, Alix is romantically linked with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, a relationship she confirmed in November 2023.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.